Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 13
Published 1:28 am Monday, January 13, 2025
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked team. That matchup is the UCLA Bruins versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 73, Rutgers 71
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Rutgers (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
