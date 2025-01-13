Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 14
Published 10:17 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) host the Phoenix Suns (19-19) after winning three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Suns vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 117 – Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.6
- The Suns have covered less often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 14-24-0, compared to the 15-23-0 mark of the Hawks.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That’s more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (39.1%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (65.8% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (44.7%).
- The Suns have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-7) this season, higher than the .478 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-12).
Suns Performance Insights
- The Suns are averaging 112.3 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 113.7 points per contest (18th-ranked).
- Phoenix is averaging 42.4 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).
- This year, the Suns rank 10th in the league in assists, putting up 27.3 per game.
- Phoenix ranks third-worst in the NBA with 12.3 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).
- This season, the Suns are sinking 14.1 treys per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.8 points conceded).
- On the glass, Atlanta is 10th in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game). It is 20th in rebounds conceded (44.6 per game).
- This season the Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists at 29.9 per game.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.
