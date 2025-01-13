Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 14 Published 10:17 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) host the Phoenix Suns (19-19) after winning three home games in a row. The Suns are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Suns vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 117 – Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.7)

Hawks (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

The Suns have covered less often than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 14-24-0, compared to the 15-23-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That’s more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (39.1%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (65.8% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (44.7%).

The Suns have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-7) this season, higher than the .478 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-12).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are averaging 112.3 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 113.7 points per contest (18th-ranked).

Phoenix is averaging 42.4 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

This year, the Suns rank 10th in the league in assists, putting up 27.3 per game.

Phoenix ranks third-worst in the NBA with 12.3 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

This season, the Suns are sinking 14.1 treys per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.8 points conceded).

On the glass, Atlanta is 10th in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game). It is 20th in rebounds conceded (44.6 per game).

This season the Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists at 29.9 per game.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

