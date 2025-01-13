NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 14 Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

The Phoenix Suns versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to see on a Tuesday NBA slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 14

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -10.5

Thunder -10.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.3 total projected points)

Over (218.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOK

NBCS-PH and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)

Over (231.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -1.5

Suns -1.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls -2.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 9.4 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 9.4 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports

CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks -2.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSWI

NBCS-CA and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX

TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Trail Blazers -6.5

Trail Blazers -6.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES

KATU, KUNP, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

