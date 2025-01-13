Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Golden Knights Injury Report January 14
Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
Currently, the Nashville Predators (13-22-7) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Eichel
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jordan Gustafson
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Lukas Cormier
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 32nd in the league with 101 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Defensively, Nashville has given up 132 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- They have the league’s 29th-ranked goal differential at -31.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- With 147 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL’s fourth-best offense.
- Vegas’ total of 113 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is sixth-best in the NHL.
- Their +34 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
