Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Golden Knights Injury Report January 14 Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Currently, the Nashville Predators (13-22-7) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Eichel C Questionable Illness Jordan Gustafson C Out Undisclosed Lukas Cormier D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 32nd in the league with 101 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Defensively, Nashville has given up 132 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

They have the league’s 29th-ranked goal differential at -31.

Golden Knights Season Insights

With 147 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL’s fourth-best offense.

Vegas’ total of 113 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is sixth-best in the NHL.

Their +34 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: