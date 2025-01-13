January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:22 am Monday, January 13, 2025

The NHL slate on Monday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Los Angeles Kings playing the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Monday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Florida Panthers @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

