How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13 Published 1:58 am Monday, January 13, 2025

Just one top-25 game is on Monday’s college basketball slate. That matchup is the Vanderbilt Commodores playing the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

