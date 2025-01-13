How to Watch the NBA Today, January 14 Published 11:31 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Today’s NBA slate features seven games, including the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers.

Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 14

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOK

NBCS-PH and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports

CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSWI

NBCS-CA and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX

TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES

KATU, KUNP, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

