How to Watch the NBA Today, January 14
Published 11:31 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
Today’s NBA slate features seven games, including the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers.
Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 14
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
