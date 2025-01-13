How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

Published 12:50 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 17 times this season.
  • A total of 24 of Vegas’ games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.
  • These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 more than the total for this contest.
  • This game’s over/under is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -110

  • The Predators have been victorious in 10 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (41.7%).
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).
  • The Predators have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Golden Knights Moneyline: -110

  • In 10 games as the moneyline underdog, Vegas has secured the upset five times.
  • The Golden Knights have five wins in games when their odds are -110 or longer on the moneyline (in 10 opportunities).
  • Vegas has a 52.4% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 35 points in 42 games.
  • With 14 goals and 17 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 31 points (0.7 per game).
  • Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 31 points. He’s contributed 20 assists.
  • Across 33 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 9-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 89 goals while recording 822 saves.

Golden Knights Points Leaders

  • Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 54 points (1.3 per game). He has totaled 11 goals and 43 assists in 42 games (playing 20:26 per game).
  • Mark Stone is key for Vegas’ attack with 38 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 26 assists through 29 games.
  • Shea Theodore has four goals and 31 assists for Nashville.
  • Adin Hill has a record of 18-7-2 in 27 games this season, conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101
1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133
1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143
1/14/2025 Golden Knights Home -110
1/16/2025 Blackhawks Home
1/18/2025 Wild Home
1/21/2025 Sharks Home

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185
1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155
1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207
1/14/2025 Predators Away -110
1/17/2025 Hurricanes Away
1/18/2025 Blackhawks Away
1/20/2025 Blues Home

Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

