How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14 Published 12:50 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 17 times this season.

A total of 24 of Vegas’ games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 more than the total for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -110

The Predators have been victorious in 10 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (41.7%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Predators have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Golden Knights Moneyline: -110

In 10 games as the moneyline underdog, Vegas has secured the upset five times.

The Golden Knights have five wins in games when their odds are -110 or longer on the moneyline (in 10 opportunities).

Vegas has a 52.4% implied probability to win this matchup.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 35 points in 42 games.

With 14 goals and 17 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 31 points (0.7 per game).

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 31 points. He’s contributed 20 assists.

Across 33 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 9-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 89 goals while recording 822 saves.

Golden Knights Points Leaders

Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 54 points (1.3 per game). He has totaled 11 goals and 43 assists in 42 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Mark Stone is key for Vegas’ attack with 38 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 26 assists through 29 games.

Shea Theodore has four goals and 31 assists for Nashville.

Adin Hill has a record of 18-7-2 in 27 games this season, conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home -110 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home –

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185 1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155 1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207 1/14/2025 Predators – Away -110 1/17/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/18/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 1/20/2025 Blues – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: