How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14
Published 12:50 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The game between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 17 times this season.
- A total of 24 of Vegas’ games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 more than the total for this contest.
- This game’s over/under is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -110
- The Predators have been victorious in 10 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (41.7%).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).
- The Predators have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Golden Knights Moneyline: -110
- In 10 games as the moneyline underdog, Vegas has secured the upset five times.
- The Golden Knights have five wins in games when their odds are -110 or longer on the moneyline (in 10 opportunities).
- Vegas has a 52.4% implied probability to win this matchup.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Vegas 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 35 points in 42 games.
- With 14 goals and 17 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 31 points (0.7 per game).
- Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 31 points. He’s contributed 20 assists.
- Across 33 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 9-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 89 goals while recording 822 saves.
Golden Knights Points Leaders
- Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 54 points (1.3 per game). He has totaled 11 goals and 43 assists in 42 games (playing 20:26 per game).
- Mark Stone is key for Vegas’ attack with 38 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 26 assists through 29 games.
- Shea Theodore has four goals and 31 assists for Nashville.
- Adin Hill has a record of 18-7-2 in 27 games this season, conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage, 26th in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|W 4-1
|Away
|-101
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|L 5-2
|Away
|+133
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|L 4-1
|Home
|-143
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|–
|Home
|-110
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
Golden Knights’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/9/2025
|Islanders
|L 4-0
|Home
|-185
|1/11/2025
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|-155
|1/12/2025
|Wild
|W 4-1
|Home
|-207
|1/14/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-110
|1/17/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20/2025
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.