How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

Tuesday’s game that pits the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, 24 of Vegas’ 43 games have gone over Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

A total of 17 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.

The Golden Knights score 3.42 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.4, adding up to 0.3 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 5.8 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.3 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Golden Knights Moneyline: -115

In the 33 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 24-9 in those games.

Vegas is 21-9 (winning 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Predators Moneyline: -105

Nashville has three wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 18 times).

The Predators have won three games with moneyline odds of -105 or longer (in 18 such games).

Nashville has a 51.2% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Golden Knights Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Vegas, Jack Eichel has recorded 54 points.

Having scored 12 goals and adding 26 assists, Mark Stone is a strong contributor for Vegas through 29 games.

On 80 shots (for four goals) and 31 assists, Shea Theodore has contributed 35 points this season.

Across 27 games played, Adin Hill has a goaltending record of 18-7-2. During those games, he’s allowed 67 goals while recording 630 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s 11 goals and 24 assists in 42 matchups give him 35 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 31 points, thanks to 14 goals and 17 assists.

Roman Josi has eight goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 28.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 9-18-6 this season, collecting 822 saves and permitting 89 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (29th in the league).

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185 1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155 1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207 1/14/2025 Predators – Away -115 1/17/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/18/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 1/20/2025 Blues – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home -105 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home –

Vegas vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

