January 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:21 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today.

Live coverage of all the NHL action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch January 12 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Dallas Stars @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Pittsburgh Penguins 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

