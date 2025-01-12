How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13 Published 11:31 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies against the Houston Rockets is one game in particular to watch on a Monday NBA slate that has six exciting matchups.

You will find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 13

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN

MNMT and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN

NBCS-BA and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN

FDSSC and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

