How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12 Published 2:45 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-2) will look to build on a four-game road winning streak when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the country by grabbing 39.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 141st in college basketball (30.7 allowed per contest).

Tennessee is averaging 14.5 turnovers per game this season (106th-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 24.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

Tennessee is giving up 4.5 treys per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 26.3% three-point percentage (35th-ranked).

Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Razorbacks are 96th in the nation on offense (70.9 points scored per game) and 19th-worst on defense (73.7 points conceded).

Arkansas is 179th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.6) and eighth-worst in rebounds conceded (38.4).

The Razorbacks are 328th in college basketball in assists (10.2 per game) in 2024-25.

Arkansas is 126th in the nation in turnovers per game (14.9) and 322nd in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2024-25, the Razorbacks are 63rd in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 170th in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

Arkansas gives up 6.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 30.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 276th and 190th, respectively, in the country.

The Razorbacks take 40.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 30.7% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 59.9% of their shots, with 69.3% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 15 18.2 5.6 3.3 3.5 0.8 1 Jewel Spear 13 14 2.9 1.6 1.5 0.2 3.1 Ruby Whitehorn 15 12.7 5 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 15 11.9 3.7 5.3 1.3 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 15 10.7 5.6 0.8 1 0.4 0.5

Arkansas’ Top Players

Razorbacks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Izzy Higginbottom 18 24.4 3.9 3.8 1.2 0.2 1.1 Kiki Smith 18 10.7 2.1 2.5 0.7 0.2 2.2 Carly Keats 18 8.1 2 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.6 Vera Ojenuwa 18 7.8 7.4 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.1 Phoenix Stotijn 7 7 1.6 1.9 0.4 0 1

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 12 vs. Tennessee at 1:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Alabama at 5:00 PM ET

January 23 at Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Kentucky at 12:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 PM ET

February 3 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

