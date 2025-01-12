How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12 Published 2:45 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-2) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning stretch at the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10) on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in the nation in points scored (96.6 per game) and 282nd in points allowed (68.8).

Arkansas, who ranks 179th in college basketball with 32.6 rebounds per game, is allowing 38.4 rebounds per contest, which is eighth-worst in the country.

With 17.6 assists per game, the Volunteers are 27th in college basketball.

Arkansas is committing 14.9 turnovers per game (126th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (322nd-ranked).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-point makes (12.0 per game), and they rank No. 111 in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

This season, Arkansas is allowing 6.8 treys per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 30.8% (190th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Volunteers attempt 45.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 33% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 54.9% of their shots, with 67% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are 282nd in points allowed (68.8).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 11th-best in the country in rebounds (39.3 per game) and 141st in rebounds conceded (30.7).

The Volunteers are 27th in the nation in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee is 106th in college basketball in turnovers per game (14.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (24.6).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (12.0). They are 111th in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

Tennessee gives up 4.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 26.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 29th and 35th, respectively, in the country.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 54.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33% have been 3-pointers.

Arkansas’ Top Players

Razorbacks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Izzy Higginbottom 18 24.4 3.9 3.8 1.2 0.2 1.1 Kiki Smith 18 10.7 2.1 2.5 0.7 0.2 2.2 Carly Keats 18 8.1 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.6 Vera Ojenuwa 18 7.8 7.4 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.1 Phoenix Stotijn 7 7.0 1.6 1.9 0.4 0.0 1.0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 15 18.2 5.6 3.3 3.5 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 13 14.0 2.9 1.6 1.5 0.2 3.1 Ruby Whitehorn 15 12.7 5.0 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 15 11.9 3.7 5.3 1.3 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 15 10.7 5.6 0.8 1.0 0.4 0.5

Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 12 vs. Tennessee at 1:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Alabama at 5:00 PM ET

January 23 at Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Kentucky at 12:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 PM ET

February 3 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

