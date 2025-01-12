Hawks vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25 Published 5:38 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) face the Toronto Raptors (8-31) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Raptors 117.2 Points Avg. 111.2 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2 46.5% Field Goal % 46.6% 35.4% Three Point % 34.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game for the Hawks.

Clint Capela is responsible for 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He makes 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block an outing.

Raptors’ Top Players

The Raptors go-to guy, RJ Barrett, leads active Raptors players in both scoring (22.7 points per game) and assists (5.9 assists per game).

Jakob Poeltl’s per-game averages this season are 14.9 points, 2.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds.

Gradey Dick makes 2.4 treys per game.

Poeltl is a strong defender with 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home –

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/13 Warriors – Home – 1/15 Celtics – Home – 1/17 Bucks – Away – 1/21 Magic – Home – 1/23 Hawks – Away – 1/25 Hawks – Away – 1/27 Pelicans – Home – 1/29 Wizards – Away – 1/31 Bulls – Home – 2/2 Clippers – Home – 2/4 Knicks – Home –

