Published 5:04 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

Auburn vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets - Saturday, January 25

Saturday’s SEC schedule includes the Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC) playing the Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Auburn vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Auburn Stat Tennessee
86.6 Points For 77.1
66.0 Points Against 57.9
50.6% Field Goal % 46.3%
39.4% Opponent Field Goal % 35.8%
37.7% Three Point % 34.6%
31.6% Opponent Three Point % 24.8%

Auburn’s Top Players

  • Johni Broome leads the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists. He contributes 17.9 points per game while tacking on 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
  • Miles Kelly is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, hitting 2.3 per game.
  • Chad Baker-Mazara leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Broome collects 2.7 blocks a game to pace Auburn.

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • The Volunteers leader in scoring is Chaz Lanier with 19.0 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per game.
  • The Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists are Igor Milicic Jr. (8.6 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.6 assists per game).
  • Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, averaging 3.7 treys per game.
  • Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Felix Okpara is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/11/2025 @ South Carolina W 66-63 Colonial Life Arena
1/14/2025 Mississippi State Neville Arena
1/18/2025 @ Georgia Stegeman Coliseum
1/25/2025 Tennessee Neville Arena
1/29/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center
2/1/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena

