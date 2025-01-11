Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 11 of 41 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Capitals this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:35
|Home
|W 2-0
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
