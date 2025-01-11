Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in nine of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|3
|3
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 2-0
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
