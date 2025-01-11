Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in nine of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: