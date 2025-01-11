Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Will Roman Josi score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in six of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 110 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

