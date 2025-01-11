Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in nine of 41 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Forsberg has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 110 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

