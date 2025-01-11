Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 12

Published 8:29 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Sunday, January 12

There are five games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 75, Nebraska 70
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 5.7 points
  • Pick ATS: Nebraska (+7.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Michigan State 75, Northwestern 68
  • Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 7 points
  • Pick ATS: Michigan State (-2.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Evanston, Illinois
  • Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Michigan 82, Washington 67
  • Projected Favorite: Michigan by 15 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Crisler Center
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: West Virginia 72, Colorado 69
  • Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 2.8 points
  • Pick ATS: West Virginia (-1.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: CU Events Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Penn State 76, Oregon 75
  • Projected Favorite: Penn State by 1 points
  • Pick ATS: Penn State (+2.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

