Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos, will be in action Saturday versus the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 41 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:55 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 20 games, with 25 points in total.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

In 20 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 41 games, he has 25 points, with five multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 25 Points 1 12 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: