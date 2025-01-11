Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 38 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 17:33 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 19 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
- Through 38 games, he has 25 points, with three multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
- The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|38
|Games
|1
|25
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
