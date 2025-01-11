Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 38 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 17:33 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 19 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).

Through 38 games, he has 25 points, with three multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 38 Games 1 25 Points 1 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

