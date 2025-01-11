Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 38 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -14, and is averaging 17:33 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.
  • O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 19 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 38 opportunities).
  • Through 38 games, he has 25 points, with three multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
  • Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
  • The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
38 Games 1
25 Points 1
12 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

