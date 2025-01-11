Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Capitals, we have lots of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

In 37 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:11 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 18 games, and has 27 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 37 games, he has 27 points, with nine multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 37 Games 1 27 Points 0 8 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

