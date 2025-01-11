Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Capitals, we have lots of information to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 37 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:11 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 18 games, and has 27 points in all.
- Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 37 games, he has 27 points, with nine multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
- The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|37
|Games
|1
|27
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|19
|Assists
|0
id: