Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Capitals, we have lots of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 37 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -22, and is averaging 23:11 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 18 games, and has 27 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 37 games, he has 27 points, with nine multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
  • Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
  • The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
37 Games 1
27 Points 0
8 Goals 0
19 Assists 0

