NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 12
Published 7:31 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Denver Nuggets versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.
Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 12
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Cavaliers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -16.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
