NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 12 Published 7:31 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Denver Nuggets versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 12

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI

MSG and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and ALT

KFAA and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)

Over (232.6 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSIN

FDSOH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -16.5

Thunder -16.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 19.2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOK

MNMT and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

