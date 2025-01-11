NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Hawks Picks for January 11 Published 12:39 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (25-12) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you hope to gain an edge on Saturday’s game, discover the best bets on the board in the article below (according to our computer predictions).

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SCHN and FDSSE

Rockets vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 4.5)

Houston’s record against the spread is 22-15-0.

Atlanta is 15-23-0 against the spread this season.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Rockets are 13-8 against the spread.

As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 6-7 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (233.5)





In 11 games this season, the Rockets and their opponents have scored more than 233.5 combined points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 24 of 38 games this season.

Houston has had an average of 221.8 points in its games this season, 11.7 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s outings this season is 234.6, 1.1 more points than this game’s point total.

The Rockets score the 17th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the eighth-most.

This contest features the NBA’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and fourth-ranked (Rockets) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Rockets (-200)

The Rockets have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 20 (76.9%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it’s favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Atlanta has won five of 12 games when listed as at least +165 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 66.7% chance to win.

