Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:08 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -9.

Marchessault has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 22 different games.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.

In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with seven multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 30 Points 0 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

