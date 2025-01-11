Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:08 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
- Marchessault has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 22 different games.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.
- In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with seven multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
- The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|41
|Games
|1
|30
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
