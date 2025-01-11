Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:08 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
  • Marchessault has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 22 different games.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
  • Marchessault averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.7%.
  • In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with seven multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
  • The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
41 Games 1
30 Points 0
14 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

