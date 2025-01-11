How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12

Published 8:55 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 12

There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Oregon Ducks versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

Washington Huskies at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 12

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 12

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 12

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 11

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 11

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 11

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

Print Article

SportsPlus