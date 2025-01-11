How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12 Published 8:55 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Oregon Ducks versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.

There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Oregon Ducks versus the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

TV channel: Big Ten Network

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

TV channel: FOX

Washington Huskies at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

TV channel: Big Ten Network

No. 21 West Virginia Mountaineers at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

TV channel: ESPN+

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

TV channel: Big Ten Network



