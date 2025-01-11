How to Watch the NBA Today, January 12
Published 5:31 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
Sunday’s NBA schedule features top teams in action. Among the nine contests is the Indiana Pacers meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Information on how to watch Sunday’s NBA play is included for you.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – January 12
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
