How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 11

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) are traveling to face the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Moody Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Tennessee has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 30th.

The Volunteers record 12.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Longhorns give up (64.9).

Tennessee has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 15 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Texas has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 64th.

The Longhorns score 25.6 more points per game (82.7) than the Volunteers give up (57.1).

Texas has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.

At home, the Volunteers surrendered 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than away from home (75.3).

In home games, Tennessee drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Texas scored 77.6 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged on the road (73).

At home, the Longhorns gave up 63.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

At home, Texas made 7.9 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.1). Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.7%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt – Memorial Gymnasium

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/29/2024 Northwestern State W 77-53 Moody Center 1/4/2025 @ Texas A&M L 80-60 Reed Arena 1/7/2025 Auburn L 87-82 Moody Center 1/11/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Moody Center 1/15/2025 @ Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center 1/18/2025 @ Florida – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

