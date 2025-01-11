How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 11
Published 7:42 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) are traveling to face the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Moody Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Tennessee has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 30th.
- The Volunteers record 12.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Longhorns give up (64.9).
- Tennessee has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 64.9 points.
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 15 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Texas has put together an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 64th.
- The Longhorns score 25.6 more points per game (82.7) than the Volunteers give up (57.1).
- Texas has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game in away games, a difference of two points per contest.
- At home, the Volunteers surrendered 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than away from home (75.3).
- In home games, Tennessee drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Texas scored 77.6 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged on the road (73).
- At home, the Longhorns gave up 63.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
- At home, Texas made 7.9 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.1). Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.7%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 67-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|W 76-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|L 73-43
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
–
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2024
|Northwestern State
|W 77-53
|Moody Center
|1/4/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|L 80-60
|Reed Arena
|1/7/2025
|Auburn
|L 87-82
|Moody Center
|1/11/2025
|Tennessee
–
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|@ Oklahoma
–
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/18/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
