How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12

Published 8:59 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court across seven games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

