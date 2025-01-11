How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SEC squads. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

