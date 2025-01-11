How to Pick the Predators vs. Capitals Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 11 Published 12:50 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

For the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Capitals Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 6 goals 17 times.

So far this season, 24 games Washington has played finished with over 6 goals.

These two teams combine for 6.1 goals per game, 0.0600000000000005 more than the total for this contest.

The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the over/under set for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -123

The Predators are 10-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Nashville is 8-12 (winning 40.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 55.2% in this matchup.

Capitals Moneyline: +103

In 20 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Washington has secured the upset 13 times.

The Capitals have won 12 games with moneyline odds of +103 or longer (in 19 such games).

Washington’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 49.3% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Washington 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 34 points.

Having scored 14 goals and adding 16 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a strong contributor for Nashville through 41 games.

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 30 points. He’s contributed 19 assists.

In 32 games played this season, Juuse Saros (9-17-6) has allowed 86 goals.

Capitals Points Leaders

Dylan Strome has recorded 12 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 33 assists (0.8 per game), That makes him among the leaders for Washington with 45 total points (1.1 per game).

Aliaksei Protas’ 36 points this season, including 18 goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Washington.

Washington’s Pierre-Luc Dubois has 33 points, courtesy of seven goals (10th on team) and 26 assists (second).

Washington’s Logan Thompson is 17-2-3 this season, amassing 571 saves and giving up 52 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/3/2025 Canucks W 3-0 Away -191 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home -123 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home –

Capitals’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/6/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -155 1/8/2025 Canucks W 2-1 Home -182 1/10/2025 Canadiens L 3-2 Home -223 1/11/2025 Predators – Away +103 1/14/2025 Ducks – Home – 1/16/2025 Senators – Away – 1/18/2025 Penguins – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: