Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Nyquist against the Capitals, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:05 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (39 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
  • The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
40 Games 1
17 Points 0
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

