Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Nyquist against the Capitals, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:05 per game on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (39 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
- The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|40
|Games
|1
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: