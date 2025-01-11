Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Nyquist against the Capitals, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -15, in 17:05 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (39 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 40 Games 1 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

