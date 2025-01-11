Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, play the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 41 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 18:53 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 34 points in all.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Capitals Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
- The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|41
|Games
|1
|34
|Points
|0
|10
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: