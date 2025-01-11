Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, play the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 41 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 18:53 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 34 points in all.

He has four goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 34 Points 0 10 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

