Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, play the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 41 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 18:53 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 34 points in all.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
  • It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
  • The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
41 Games 1
34 Points 0
10 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

