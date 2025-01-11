Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on January 11 Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

When the Nashville Predators meet the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Dylan Strome should be among the best players to watch.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 11

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-124)

Predators (-124) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 41 10 24 34 Jonathan Marchessault 41 14 16 30 Roman Josi 37 8 19 27 Steven Stamkos 41 12 13 25 Ryan O’Reilly 38 12 13 25 Capitals Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Dylan Strome 42 12 33 45 Aliaksei Protas 42 18 18 36 Pierre-Luc Dubois 42 7 26 33 Connor McMichael 42 17 15 32 Tom Wilson 42 18 14 32

Predators vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 32nd in the NHL with 100 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

On defense, Nashville has given up 128 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The Predators’ 19.49% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 20th in the NHL.

The Capitals’ 152 total goals (3.6 per game) are the second-most in the league.

Washington is one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 110 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Capitals have a 23.58% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 10 percentage.

