Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on January 11

Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
When the Nashville Predators meet the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Dylan Strome should be among the best players to watch.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-124)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|41
|10
|24
|34
|Jonathan Marchessault
|41
|14
|16
|30
|Roman Josi
|37
|8
|19
|27
|Steven Stamkos
|41
|12
|13
|25
|Ryan O’Reilly
|38
|12
|13
|25
|Capitals Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Dylan Strome
|42
|12
|33
|45
|Aliaksei Protas
|42
|18
|18
|36
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|42
|7
|26
|33
|Connor McMichael
|42
|17
|15
|32
|Tom Wilson
|42
|18
|14
|32
Predators vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 32nd in the NHL with 100 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- On defense, Nashville has given up 128 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The Predators’ 19.49% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 20th in the NHL.
- The Capitals’ 152 total goals (3.6 per game) are the second-most in the league.
- Washington is one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 110 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Capitals have a 23.58% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 10 percentage.
