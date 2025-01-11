Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. Does a wager on Skjei interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 41 games, Skjei has averaged 21:34 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -3.

He has gotten at least one point in 10 games, and has 12 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

In eight of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

