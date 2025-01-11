Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, January 12
Published 9:17 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
There is no shortage of excitement on Sunday in college basketball play, including the Rider Broncs squaring off against the Niagara Purple Eagles — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara -4.5 vs. Rider
- Matchup: Rider Broncs at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 10.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Niagara (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Michigan State -2.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 7.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: VMI +13.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: VMI Keydets at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 10.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Penn State +2.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Penn State by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-2.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Canisius +6.5 vs. Saint Peter’s
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Canisius Golden Griffins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stonehill -2.5 vs. Chicago State
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Chicago State Cougars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 5.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Nebraska +7.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s -4.5 vs. Sacred Heart
- Matchup: Sacred Heart Pioneers at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 6.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mount St. Mary’s (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mercyhurst +4.5 vs. Le Moyne
- Matchup: Mercyhurst Lakers at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Le Moyne by 3.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Le Moyne (-4.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Marist -6.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 12
- Computer Projection: Marist by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
