Winter weather watch in effect Published 10:02 am Friday, January 10, 2025

Harlan County once again finds itself under a winter weather watch following a week of below freezing temperatures and some snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Harlan County is under a winter storm watch beginning on Friday, Jan. 10, through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11. There is a possibility of heavy snow with 3 to 5 inches of accumulation. People are advised to plan on slippery road conditions, with hazardous road conditions possibly impacting Friday evening travel.

The winter weather watch includes the counties of Harlan, Bell, Rockcastle, Jackson, Polaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Kinox, Owsley, Perry, Clay, Leslie, and Letcher.