Wild Card Round Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds
Published 10:44 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
Looking at Week 1 action, there are a plethora of players with anytime TD bets available across the six-game schedule, including Derrick Henry, who, at -180, has the best odds among all players to score a touchdown this week. For a comprehensive list of players and their anytime TD odds, check out the piece below.
Top Wild Card Anytime TD Scorer Odds
Derrick Henry, Ravens (-180)
- Wild Card: Ravens vs. Steelers
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11
- Rushing TDs: 16
- Receiving TDs: 2
Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-165)
- Wild Card: Eagles vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 13
- Receiving TDs: 2
Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (-155)
- Wild Card: Buccaneers vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 8
- Receiving TDs: 0
Josh Allen, Bills (-135)
- Wild Card: Bills vs. Broncos
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 12
- Receiving TDs: 1
Kyren Williams, Rams (-135)
- Wild Card: Rams vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13
- Rushing TDs: 14
- Receiving TDs: 2
James Cook, Bills (-135)
- Wild Card: Bills vs. Broncos
- Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 16
- Receiving TDs: 2
Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-115)
- Wild Card: Eagles vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 14
- Receiving TDs: 0
Josh Jacobs, Packers (-115)
- Wild Card: Packers vs. Eagles
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 15
- Receiving TDs: 1
Joe Mixon, Texans (-115)
- Wild Card: Texans vs. Chargers
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11
- Rushing TDs: 11
- Receiving TDs: 1
Mike Evans, Buccaneers (-110)
- Wild Card: Buccaneers vs. Commanders
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 11
Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-110)
- Wild Card: Vikings vs. Rams
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 10
Aaron Jones, Vikings (+105)
- Wild Card: Vikings vs. Rams
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13
- Rushing TDs: 5
- Receiving TDs: 2
Puka Nacua, Rams (+105)
- Wild Card: Rams vs. Vikings
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13
- Rushing TDs: 1
- Receiving TDs: 3
Terry McLaurin, Commanders (+115)
- Wild Card: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 13
A.J. Brown, Eagles (+135)
- Wild Card: Eagles vs. Packers
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12
- Rushing TDs: 0
- Receiving TDs: 7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.