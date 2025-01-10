Wild Card Round Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:44 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Looking at Week 1 action, there are a plethora of players with anytime TD bets available across the six-game schedule, including Derrick Henry, who, at -180, has the best odds among all players to score a touchdown this week. For a comprehensive list of players and their anytime TD odds, check out the piece below.

Top Wild Card Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-180) Wild Card: Ravens vs. Steelers

Ravens vs. Steelers Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11 Rushing TDs: 16

16 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Saquon Barkley, Eagles (-165) Wild Card: Eagles vs. Packers

Eagles vs. Packers Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 13

13 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Saquon Barkley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (-155) Wild Card: Buccaneers vs. Commanders

Buccaneers vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 8

8 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Bucky Irving’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Allen, Bills (-135) Wild Card: Bills vs. Broncos

Bills vs. Broncos Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 12

12 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Josh Allen’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Kyren Williams, Rams (-135) Wild Card: Rams vs. Vikings

Rams vs. Vikings Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13

8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Kyren Williams’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Cook, Bills (-135) Wild Card: Bills vs. Broncos

Bills vs. Broncos Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 16

16 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on James Cook’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-115) Wild Card: Eagles vs. Packers

Eagles vs. Packers Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 14

14 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Jalen Hurts' anytime TD prop at BetMGM Josh Jacobs, Packers (-115) Wild Card: Packers vs. Eagles

Packers vs. Eagles Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 15

15 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Josh Jacobs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Joe Mixon, Texans (-115) Wild Card: Texans vs. Chargers

Texans vs. Chargers Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 11 Rushing TDs: 11

11 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Mike Evans, Buccaneers (-110) Wild Card: Buccaneers vs. Commanders

Buccaneers vs. Commanders Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 11

11 Bet on Mike Evans’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-110) Wild Card: Vikings vs. Rams

Vikings vs. Rams Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13

8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 10

10 Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Aaron Jones, Vikings (+105) Wild Card: Vikings vs. Rams

Vikings vs. Rams Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13

8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Puka Nacua, Rams (+105) Wild Card: Rams vs. Vikings

Rams vs. Vikings Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13

8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 3

3 Bet on Puka Nacua’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Terry McLaurin, Commanders (+115) Wild Card: Commanders vs. Buccaneers

Commanders vs. Buccaneers Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 13

13 Bet on Terry McLaurin’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM A.J. Brown, Eagles (+135) Wild Card: Eagles vs. Packers

Eagles vs. Packers Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12

4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 12 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 7

7 Bet on A.J. Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

