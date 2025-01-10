Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report January 11 Published 12:40 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, as they prepare for a Saturday, January 11 game against the Houston Rockets (25-12) at State Farm Arena. The Rockets have listed two injured players. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Hawks lost 123-115 to the Suns on Thursday. In the Hawks’ loss, Young led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding two rebounds and seven assists).

In their last game on Thursday, the Rockets claimed a 119-115 win over the Grizzlies. In the Rockets’ win, Alperen Sengun led the way with 32 points (adding 14 rebounds and five assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.4 12.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 11.2 2.9 2.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1.0 Tari Eason SF Questionable Injury Management 11.3 6.3 1.0

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SCHN and FDSSE

