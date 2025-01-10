Tennessee vs. Texas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 11 Published 5:48 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday’s contest at Moody Center has the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) going head-to-head against the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) at 6:00 PM (on January 11). Our computer prediction projects a 73-68 win for Tennessee, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 132.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Line: Tennessee -6.5

Tennessee -6.5 Point total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -275, Texas +220

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 73, Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)

Texas (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)

Tennessee has a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Texas, who is 8-7-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 5-10-0 and the Longhorns are 9-6-0. The teams score 160 points per game, 27.5 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 contests. Texas has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.3 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.1 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It is collecting 36.5 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.8 per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc (170th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 24.6%.

The Volunteers average 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (69th in college basketball), and allow 75.0 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (105th in college basketball).

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game, with a +267 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (38th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 per contest (38th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game Texas accumulates rank 122nd in college basketball, 4.4 more than the 29.5 its opponents grab.

Texas hits 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (132nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.3.

Texas has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 9.1 (ninth in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (213th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: