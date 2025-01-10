Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 11
Published 10:18 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The Houston Rockets (25-12) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Rockets vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Rockets 117 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Rockets (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-4.8)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.6
- The Rockets’ .595 ATS win percentage (22-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .395 mark (15-23-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Houston (13-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.9%) than Atlanta (6-7) does as the underdog (46.2%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Houston does it less often (51.4% of the time) than Atlanta (65.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 11-12, while the Rockets are 20-6 as moneyline favorites.
Rockets Performance Insights
- The Rockets sport a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 107.1 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 12th with 113.1 points scored per contest.
- Houston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 48.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.
- When it comes to assists, the Rockets are dishing out just 22 assists per game (second-worst in league).
- Houston is sixth in the NBA with 12.5 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.4 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Rockets have been missing the mark in terms of threes this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (11.9) and second-worst in three-point percentage (32.9%).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.8 points allowed).
- On the glass, Atlanta is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game). It is 21st in rebounds allowed (44.6 per game).
- The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.9 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.
