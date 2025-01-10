Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 11 Published 10:18 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Houston Rockets (25-12) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Rockets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Rockets 117 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 4.5)

Rockets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-4.8)

Rockets (-4.8) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Rockets’ .595 ATS win percentage (22-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .395 mark (15-23-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Houston (13-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.9%) than Atlanta (6-7) does as the underdog (46.2%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2024-25, Houston does it less often (51.4% of the time) than Atlanta (65.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 11-12, while the Rockets are 20-6 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets sport a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 107.1 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 12th with 113.1 points scored per contest.

Houston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 48.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Rockets are dishing out just 22 assists per game (second-worst in league).

Houston is sixth in the NBA with 12.5 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rockets have been missing the mark in terms of threes this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (11.9) and second-worst in three-point percentage (32.9%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.8 points allowed).

On the glass, Atlanta is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game). It is 21st in rebounds allowed (44.6 per game).

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (29.9 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

