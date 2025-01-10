Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today – January 11

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-21-7) heading into their game against the Washington Capitals (27-10-4) currently features five players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back
Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body
Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 100 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville has given up 128 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-28) ranks 30th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals are second in the NHL in scoring (150 goals, 3.7 per game).
  • Washington allows 2.6 goals per game (107 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +43, they are second-best in the league.

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-123) Capitals (+103) 5.5

