Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today – January 11 Published 10:42 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-21-7) heading into their game against the Washington Capitals (27-10-4) currently features five players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 100 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville has given up 128 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-28) ranks 30th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals are second in the NHL in scoring (150 goals, 3.7 per game).

Washington allows 2.6 goals per game (107 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +43, they are second-best in the league.

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-123) Capitals (+103) 5.5

