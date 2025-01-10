January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:22 am Friday, January 10, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday.

You can find info on live coverage of Friday’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch January 10 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

