How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

Published 9:58 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes seven games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the UConn Huskies taking on the Georgetown Hoyas.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 25 Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Houston Cougars at No. 22 Utah Utes

No. 7 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at BYU Cougars

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders

