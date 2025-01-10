How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11
Published 9:58 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball slate includes seven games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the UConn Huskies taking on the Georgetown Hoyas.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 25 Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Cougars at No. 22 Utah Utes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 7 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at BYU Cougars
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
