How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

Published 8:58 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 11

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies take the court in one of 16 games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include a ranked team.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

USC Trojans at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

East Carolina Pirates at No. 19 Memphis Tigers

No. 9 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 12 Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Boise State Broncos at No. 25 Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington State Cougars at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on TV or Streaming Live - January 11

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on TV or Streaming Live – January 11

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 11

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 11

How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 11

NFL Wild Card TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Wild Card TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Print Article

SportsPlus