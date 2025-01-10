How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11 Published 8:58 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies take the court in one of 16 games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

USC Trojans at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates at No. 19 Memphis Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boise State Broncos at No. 25 Utah State Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington State Cougars at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

