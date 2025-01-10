How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 11
Published 8:55 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The Houston Rockets (25-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Houston is 7-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.
- The 113.1 points per game the Rockets record are 6.7 fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).
- Houston has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Atlanta has compiled a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 107.1 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.1 points, Atlanta is 18-13.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Rockets put up 113 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game when playing on the road.
- In 2024-25, Houston is ceding 105.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 108.7.
- The Rockets are making 12 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they’re averaging when playing on the road (11.9 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (115.5), but also concede more at home (120.6) than on the road (119.2).
- At home Atlanta is conceding 120.6 points per game, 1.4 more than it is away (119.2).
- The Hawks pick up 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (29.9) than away (30).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Injury Management
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal