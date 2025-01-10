How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 11 Published 8:55 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Houston Rockets (25-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Houston is 7-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The 113.1 points per game the Rockets record are 6.7 fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).

Houston has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Atlanta has compiled a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 107.1 the Rockets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.1 points, Atlanta is 18-13.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Rockets put up 113 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game when playing on the road.

In 2024-25, Houston is ceding 105.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 108.7.

The Rockets are making 12 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they’re averaging when playing on the road (11.9 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (115.5), but also concede more at home (120.6) than on the road (119.2).

At home Atlanta is conceding 120.6 points per game, 1.4 more than it is away (119.2).

The Hawks pick up 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (29.9) than away (30).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand Tari Eason Questionable Injury Management

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Knee Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

