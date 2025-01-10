Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 11

Published 12:40 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - January 11

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (19-19), which currently has four players listed, as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (25-12, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Hawks lost their most recent matchup 123-115 against the Suns on Thursday. Trae Young’s team-high 21 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

The Rockets came out on top in their most recent game 119-115 against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Alperen Sengun totaled 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7
Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3
Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal
Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Tari Eason SF Questionable Injury Management 11.3 6.3 1
Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: SCHN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Suns vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 9

Suns vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 9

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - January 7

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – January 7

John Collins Injury Status - Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Report January 7

John Collins Injury Status – Jazz vs. Hawks Injury Report January 7

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Jazz Injury Report January 7

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Jazz Injury Report January 7

Print Article

SportsPlus