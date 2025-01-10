Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 11 Published 12:40 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (19-19), which currently has four players listed, as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (25-12, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Hawks lost their most recent matchup 123-115 against the Suns on Thursday. Trae Young’s team-high 21 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

The Rockets came out on top in their most recent game 119-115 against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Alperen Sengun totaled 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tari Eason SF Questionable Injury Management 11.3 6.3 1 Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SCHN and FDSSE

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SCHN and FDSSE

