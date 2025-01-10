Hawks vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 23 Published 5:37 am Friday, January 10, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (8-30), on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena, take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-19). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Raptors 117.2 Points Avg. 111.1 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1 46.5% Field Goal % 46.7% 35.4% Three Point % 34.5%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game for the Hawks.

Clint Capela is responsible for 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He connects on 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Raptors’ Top Players

The Raptors go-to guy, RJ Barrett, leads active Raptors players in both scoring (23.1 points per game) and assists (6 assists per game).

Jakob Poeltl has per-game averages of 15.1 points, 2.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds this season.

Gradey Dick averages 2.4 made threes per game.

The Raptors’ defensive efforts get a boost from Poeltl (1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away –

Go see the Hawks or Raptors in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Pistons – Away – 1/13 Warriors – Home – 1/15 Celtics – Home – 1/17 Bucks – Away – 1/21 Magic – Home – 1/23 Hawks – Away – 1/25 Hawks – Away – 1/27 Pelicans – Home – 1/29 Wizards – Away – 1/31 Bulls – Home – 2/2 Clippers – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: