College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 11 Published 9:47 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas A&M Aggies is a game to catch on the Saturday SEC college basketball schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups. To see all our predictions against the spread, scroll down.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Carolina +17 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 15.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 15.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -17

Auburn -17 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt +3.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -3.5

Missouri -3.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas +5.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -5.5

Florida -5.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee -5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -5

Tennessee -5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +10 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -10

Ole Miss -10 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +6.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -6.5

Georgia -6.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -1.5

Alabama -1.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky +4.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -4.5

Mississippi State -4.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

